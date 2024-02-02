IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Biden says U.S. response to deadly drone attack in Jordan will continue

  • Now Playing

    President Biden: 'If you harm an American, we will respond'

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    One year later, Ohio families facing lasting impacts from toxic train derailment

    05:24

  • Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid

    04:05

  • Britney Spears slams Justin Timberlake after comments at his concert

    03:33

  • Universal Music Group threatens to pull songs from top artists on TikTok

    02:48

  • Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting

    02:23

  • Florida judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis

    04:21

  • Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza

    05:15

  • How the Federal Reserve tries to balance employment and inflation as the U.S. central bank

    03:25

  • Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

    04:19

  • Supporters explain why Trump still gets their vote

    05:30

  • Dunkin' Donuts facing lawsuit over charging extra for alternative milks

    04:03

  • Attorney General Garland to undergo back surgery

    00:34

  • FBI arrests man who allegedly threatened to bomb Massachusetts synagogue

    01:18

  • Alex Murdaugh denied new murder trial after jury tampering allegations

    04:22

  • Swimmer Lia Thomas challenging new rules that ban trans women from top competitions

    03:07

  • U.N.'s top court tells Israel to stop Gaza killings, stops short of ordering cease-fire

    03:05

  • Families of trans children speak out following new laws blocking gender-affirming care

    04:42

  • Houthi missile strike ignites oil tanker in Gulf of Aden sending crew in lifeboats 

    03:25

  • Microsoft CEO responds to Taylor Swift deepfakes

    04:24

NBC News NOW

President Biden: 'If you harm an American, we will respond'

03:20

President Biden released a statement on the U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the deadly drone attack in Jordan that killed three service members. In his statement he says "the United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond."Feb. 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    President Biden: 'If you harm an American, we will respond'

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    One year later, Ohio families facing lasting impacts from toxic train derailment

    05:24

  • Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid

    04:05

  • Britney Spears slams Justin Timberlake after comments at his concert

    03:33

  • Universal Music Group threatens to pull songs from top artists on TikTok

    02:48

  • Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting

    02:23
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All