IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'I did not break the law': Biden responds to special counsel report

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Biden delivers rebuttal to special counsel report claims on his memory

    03:58

  • Biden slams FOX reporter: 'My memory is so bad I let you speak'

    02:16

  • Watch Biden's full remarks on special counsel investigation of classified documents

    12:27

  • Nikki Haley loses Nevada Republican primary to nobody

    04:12

  • 75-year-old grandmother joins California volunteer fire department

    02:24

  • Rare look inside El Salvador's mega prison

    03:49

  • Family blames California school district after student injured by water bead gun

    03:29

  • Outrage grows after Palestinian American father stabbed in Texas

    02:16

  • Six-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in car with dead relatives now missing

    02:41

  • Latino voters in Nevada struggle to choose a presidential candidate

    03:35

  • At least 122 dead after wildfires rage across Chile

    03:17

  • NYC's pre-paid card program for migrant families faces pushback

    02:50

  • Mexico's president denies claims his 2006 campaign received cartel money

    03:37

  • Meet 2024 Nazaré Big Wave champion Maya Gabeira

    03:21

  • Protests erupt in Argentina over proposed economic bill

    02:22

  • Cuba braces for increase in gas prices amid economic crisis

    04:58

  • House GOP moves forward with articles of impeachment against Mayorkas

    04:21

  • Rep. Tony Gonzales speaks on emerging bipartisan border bill

    06:34

  • Haley calls Trump and Biden 'grumpy old men' in new campaign ad

    03:40

NBC News NOW

'I did not break the law': Biden responds to special counsel report

01:35

In response to a question about his handling of classified documents, Biden says if he could do anything differently, he would have overseen the transfer of the material, and referenced that he didn’t know how half of the boxes got into his garage. He also notes that a firm conclusion was made that he did not break the law. Feb. 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    'I did not break the law': Biden responds to special counsel report

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Biden delivers rebuttal to special counsel report claims on his memory

    03:58

  • Biden slams FOX reporter: 'My memory is so bad I let you speak'

    02:16

  • Watch Biden's full remarks on special counsel investigation of classified documents

    12:27

  • Nikki Haley loses Nevada Republican primary to nobody

    04:12

  • 75-year-old grandmother joins California volunteer fire department

    02:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All