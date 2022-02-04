IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles and Frontier Airlines lowers its checked bag weigh limit

    01:56

  • U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January

    03:18

  • Beijing Winter Olympics get underway amid strict Covid protocols, diplomatic boycotts

    03:19

  • Covid cases among Olympic athletes on the rise ahead of competition

    01:55

  • Texas faces power outages, freezing temperatures during winter storm

    03:50

  • Legendary photographer Herb Snitzer reflects on photographing jazz icons of the 50s and 60s

    03:32

  • Gregory McMichael withdraws guilty plea ahead of federal Ahmaud Arbery trial

    03:42

  • Texas teen raises $30,000 for hospital that treated her cancer

    02:40

  • Oprah announces new cast of 'The Color Purple' musical film

    01:02

  • Four of Boris Johnson's top aides quit amid Covid lockdown parties scandal

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    Biden reveals details of U.S. military raid in Syria, death of ISIS leader

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Biden administration to boost at-home Covid tests as cases decline nationwide

    03:45

  • California couple rescued after being trapped inside cabin for nearly 2 months

    00:36

  • U.S. accuses Russia of disinformation campaign as pretext for invasion of Ukraine

    06:09

  • U.S. Figure Skating Director of Diversity speaks on inclusion in the sport

    12:03

  • Pfizer-BioNTech co-founders give exclusive look into creation of Covid-19 vaccine

    05:18

  • U.S. Olympian to become new dad while competing in Winter Games

    01:44

  • Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against New York Times begins

    02:59

  • New bodycam video shows investigation of missing Colorado mother

    02:15

  • Activists: ‘livid’ ex-officer who killed Laquan McDonald released early

    01:08

NBC News NOW

Biden reveals details of U.S. military raid in Syria, death of ISIS leader

02:12

President Biden revealed details of the dramatic U.S. military operation in northwest Syria that led to the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of ISIS. NBC News’ Keir Simmons explains how the raid played out. Feb. 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles and Frontier Airlines lowers its checked bag weigh limit

    01:56

  • U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January

    03:18

  • Beijing Winter Olympics get underway amid strict Covid protocols, diplomatic boycotts

    03:19

  • Covid cases among Olympic athletes on the rise ahead of competition

    01:55

  • Texas faces power outages, freezing temperatures during winter storm

    03:50

  • Legendary photographer Herb Snitzer reflects on photographing jazz icons of the 50s and 60s

    03:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All