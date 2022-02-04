IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden reveals details of U.S. military raid in Syria, death of ISIS leader 02:12
President Biden revealed details of the dramatic U.S. military operation in northwest Syria that led to the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of ISIS. NBC News’ Keir Simmons explains how the raid played out.
Feb. 4, 2022
