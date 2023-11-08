Biden's drop in approval rates resemble Jimmy Carter primary

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As approval ratings are dropping for President Biden, his 2024 run echos former President Jimmy Carter's 1980 primary election. Carter, who was also facing conflict in the Middle East, beat Ted Kennedy in his primary and lost to Ronald Regan in the general election. Nov. 8, 2023

