    McCarthy unveils Republican plan to raise debt ceiling

    05:27

  • Senate Democrats call for ethics hearing over Justice Thomas’ alleged gifts

    04:31

  • Secret Service apprehends tiny White House intruder

    00:26

  • Sen. McConnell returns to Capitol Hill after suffering concussion

    03:04

  • Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling limiting access to abortion pill

    01:58

  • Sen. Tim Scott speaks to NBC News after launching 2024 presidential exploratory committee

    15:03

  • Legal battle over abortion pill mifepristone heads to Supreme Court

    02:20

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein faces calls to step down amid medical issue

    02:12

  • Biden continues Ireland trip amid abortion pill legal battle

    03:12

  • White House calls fentanyl mixed with 'tranq' an 'emerging threat'

    03:24

  • ‘Gang of 8’ given access to Trump, Biden and Pence classified documents

    03:08

  • How the Texas mifepristone abortion pill case could end up in Supreme Court

    05:36

  • Bidens host Easter Egg Roll at the White House

    01:27

  • Clarence Thomas speaks out after report reveals lavish vacations paid for by top GOP donor

    02:00

  • White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    04:12

  • Justice Thomas accepted trips from GOP donor, report says

    03:23

  • Biden admin blames troubled Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump in new report

    02:06

  • White House releases report on Afghanistan withdrawal decision

    02:59

  • White House condemns ‘any type of attacks on any judge’

    01:18

  • How are lawmakers reacting to Trump’s indictment?

    04:12

NBC News NOW

Biden's labor secretary faces contentious nomination

04:56

President Biden’s nominee to become the next labor secretary, Julie Su, is expected to face tough questions at her upcoming Senate confirmation hearing. NBC’s Ken Dilanian has more on how Su’s critics say she failed California since fraudsters stole billions in unemployment benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic. April 20, 2023

