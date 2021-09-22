Death of Harry Dunn was ‘not an intentional act,’ says Biden as Dunn family reach civil settlement

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House, President Biden commented on the civil settlement reached between Anne Sacoolas and the family of Harry Dunn, who was killed during an accident with Sacoolas in the U.K. in 2019. The president said the accident “was not an intentional act,” adding Sacoolas was “new to driving on the wrong side of the road, quote, unquote.”Sept. 22, 2021