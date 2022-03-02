Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’
02:24
President Joe Biden ended his State of the Union address by sharing his positive outlook for the nation. Biden said he is “more optimistic about America today” than he has been his whole life.March 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Watch Biden's State of the Union address in three minutes
03:01
Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’
01:02
Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’
00:36
Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’
05:46
Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine
02:14
Watch Biden’s full 2022 State of the Union address