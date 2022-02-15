Biden signals readiness to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia as Ukraine tensions build
05:11
In a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Biden signaled a readiness to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia as tensions on its border with Ukraine continue to build. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell breaks down how the U.S. is working with its European allies to keep a peaceful end to the tense situation on the table. Feb. 15, 2022
