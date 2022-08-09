IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden signs bill to boost competition in global computer chip production

    02:12
NBC News NOW

Biden signs bill to boost competition in global computer chip production

02:12

President Joe Biden signed the Chips and Science Act which aims to increase domestic computer chip production, invest in manufacturing and become a stronger competitor in the global chip market. NBC News' Monica Alba reports on how the $280 billion bill will affect U.S. jobs and consumer technology. Aug. 9, 2022

    Biden signs bill to boost competition in global computer chip production

    02:12
