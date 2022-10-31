IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Affirmative action in college admissions challenged at Supreme Court

    01:44

  Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

    01:34

  Singer Mary J. Blige joins Jill Biden in encouraging 'women to prioritize their health'

    02:54

  Biden stresses 'ironclad commitment' to shared values in meeting with Israeli president

    02:19

  Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham's election interference testimony subpoena

    04:01

  Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

  Jill Biden reflects on unique influence she has in the White House

    02:15

  Judge dismisses GOP states' effort to halt student loan forgiveness

    00:21

  Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program

    00:31

  Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

    01:08

  Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:46

  Watch: Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's ninth hearing

    02:55

  Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

    01:38

  Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Pelosi and other lawmakers during Capitol riot

    07:56

  House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow

    00:56

  Sen. Sasse interrupted by protesters during forum at University of Florida

    00:39

  How Supreme Court decision could affect DOJ's investigation into Trump

    03:35

  How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce

    01:49

  Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms

    04:08

NBC News NOW

Biden slams oil companies for high profits amid record gas prices

03:27

President Biden took aim at oil companies after they reported huge profits last week while Americans still face higher-than-average gas prices. With midterms coming up, NBC News’ Mike Memoli reports on how voters say the economy is one of their top two important issues to be addressed. Oct. 31, 2022

