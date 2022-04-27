- Now Playing
Biden remembers Madeleine Albright as 'a truly proud American'11:56
- UP NEXT
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria05:31
White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus02:40
Political leaders to attend funeral service for Madeleine Albright03:46
Russia claims Ukrainian military carried out attack on armory on its soil04:07
Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week06:54
New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation02:53
Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game03:46
Texas student with intellectual disability celebrated admissions to 'Elevar' program01:44
Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery07:51
Watch: Video shows inside of school bus after being hit by speeding car03:29
Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin06:01
Supreme Court allows top-rated U.S. high school's new controversial admission policy03:52
Health care inflation threatening retirement security05:15
Blac Chyna sues Kardashian family for $100 million for alleged defamation02:35
Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidates neck and neck while Republican voters remain undecided04:35
Progressive Democrats in Oregon seek to unseat congressman backed by national party02:59
Bipartisan Senate group considers changes to 1887 Electoral Count Act03:36
DeSantis signs law to establish election fraud unit in Florida02:57
Could China’s Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?03:47
- Now Playing
Biden remembers Madeleine Albright as 'a truly proud American'11:56
- UP NEXT
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria05:31
White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus02:40
Political leaders to attend funeral service for Madeleine Albright03:46
Russia claims Ukrainian military carried out attack on armory on its soil04:07
Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week06:54
Play All