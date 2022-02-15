Biden speaks directly to Russian citizens: ‘You are not our enemy’
02:12
President Joe Biden spoke directly to the citizens of Russia and said, “You are not our enemy, and I do not believe you want a bloody destructive war against Ukraine.” Biden also said if Russia does invade the “human cost for Ukraine will be immense.” Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Biden speaks directly to Russian citizens: ‘You are not our enemy’
02:12
UP NEXT
Biden: Diplomacy 'best way forward' for Russia and Ukraine
01:53
Jury rules against Sarah Palin in defamation case against The New York Times
03:16
Ukrainians could have been paid to participate in anti-American protests
02:40
Special counsel says tech executive used White House computers to look for dirt on Trump