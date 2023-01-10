IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/6

    15:11
  • Now Playing

    Biden speaks with Lula da Silva after Brazilian Capitol attack

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Brazil’s president: Rioters who stormed capital will be punished

    01:30

  • Bolsonaro supporters' camp near Brasilia army HQ dismantled

    01:01

  • Supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro storm government buildings

    03:46

  • N.Y. Congressman-elect Santos to take office despite campaign controversy

    03:06

  • ‘We are saying goodbye to a genius’: Funeral crowds line streets to honor ‘King’ Pelé

    01:31

  • Thousands pay respect to soccer legend Pelé during public wake

    00:48

  • Pelé's coffin arrives in Santos for huge public wake

    00:48

  • Fans in Brazil mourn the death of soccer legend Pelé

    01:54

  • Looking back at turmoil and change across Latin America in 2022

    04:23

  • Video shows moment Argentina soccer fans jump onto team bus

    01:28

  • Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations

    01:04

  • 168 geoglyphs newly discovered in Peru's Nazca Pampa

    00:45

  • Argentina's World Cup winners return home to huge crowds

    00:31

  • Argentina celebrates historic World Cup win

    01:57

  • Americans evacuated from Peru amid political unrest

    01:39

  • Watch: Huge crowds in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's World Cup win

    01:00

  • Political turmoil spreads across Latin America

    02:33

  • Bolsonaro supporters torch vehicles, clash with police in Brasília

    00:38

NBC News NOW

Biden speaks with Lula da Silva after Brazilian Capitol attack

02:04

President Biden spoke with Brazilian President Lula da Silva over the phone to invite him to Washington, D.C., in February to discuss a wide-ranging agenda following the recent attack on Brazil’s Capitol. NBC News’ Mike Memoli has more. Jan. 10, 2023

  • Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/6

    15:11
  • Now Playing

    Biden speaks with Lula da Silva after Brazilian Capitol attack

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Brazil’s president: Rioters who stormed capital will be punished

    01:30

  • Bolsonaro supporters' camp near Brasilia army HQ dismantled

    01:01

  • Supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro storm government buildings

    03:46

  • N.Y. Congressman-elect Santos to take office despite campaign controversy

    03:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All