IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Santa Clara County’s tiny homes aim to end homelessness by 2025 04:25
Now Playing
Biden spoke to Manchin hours after Build Back Better opposition 03:44
UP NEXT
Dow falls sharply amid lockdown, lower consumer spending concerns 01:39 New York officials to decide before Christmas on Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration 04:16 Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston 02:01 NBC barista becomes citizen after nine years in the U.S. 16:24 Google under investigation for treatment of Black workers 00:45 Jury to begin deliberation in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial after pleading not guilty 02:46 Closing arguments underway in sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell 02:38 Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial before final deliberations 03:15 What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test? 04:00 Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams 03:59 Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial 02:44 European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads 04:43 What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits? 05:03 Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery 03:03 DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year 02:25 NFL postpones games amid Covid outbreak 03:32 Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations 02:27 Ghislaine Maxwell will not take stand in trial 03:15 Biden spoke to Manchin hours after Build Back Better opposition 03:44
NBC News’ Monica Alba reports that President Joe Biden spoke to Sen. Joe Manchin hours after the senators public opposition to the Build Back Better plan. The White House said they will work to pass the spending bill despite Manchin’s opposition.
Dec. 20, 2021 Read More Santa Clara County’s tiny homes aim to end homelessness by 2025 04:25
Now Playing
Biden spoke to Manchin hours after Build Back Better opposition 03:44
UP NEXT
Dow falls sharply amid lockdown, lower consumer spending concerns 01:39 New York officials to decide before Christmas on Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration 04:16 Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston 02:01 NBC barista becomes citizen after nine years in the U.S. 16:24