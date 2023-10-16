IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hamas releases first video of hostage in Gaza

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden strongly considering trip to Israel

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    2,000 U.S. troops told to prepare for potential deployment to Middle East

    01:45

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

    06:55

  • Hamas says it is preparing to release non-Israeli hostages

    03:10

  • FBI warns of growing threats in the U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:08

  • Landlord charged in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy

    02:35

  • 'We can't leave': U.S. citizens describe waiting to cross Gaza border

    01:54

  • U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East

    02:31

  • People in Gaza and Israel share haunting stories of life amid war 

    03:24

  • Head of Israeli security says agency failed to thwart Hamas attack

    02:40

  • How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war

    03:22

  • Children of family seeking refuge in Khan Younis killed in Israeli airstrike

    01:03

  • Martin Fletcher talks ‘realistic endgame’ in Israel-Hamas war

    02:52

  • US charters cruise ship to evacuate Americans from Israel

    02:05

  • Operation underway to evacuate American citizens from Israel

    04:06

  • Landlord fatally stabs Palestinian American child in Illinois

    02:05

  • 270+ Americans return to US after evacuations from Israel

    01:49

  • Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas

    04:03

  • Israel promises airstrikes until Hamas is driven from power

    02:37

NBC News NOW

Biden strongly considering trip to Israel

02:21

President Joe Biden is strongly considering traveling to Israel as a show of solidarity during the war. Biden was originally invited by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Oct. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Hamas releases first video of hostage in Gaza

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden strongly considering trip to Israel

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    2,000 U.S. troops told to prepare for potential deployment to Middle East

    01:45

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

    06:55

  • Hamas says it is preparing to release non-Israeli hostages

    03:10

  • FBI warns of growing threats in the U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:08
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All