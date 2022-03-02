Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’
President Joe Biden showed his support for women and the LGBTQ community during this State of the Union address. Biden said the “onslaught” of state laws targeting transgender Americans are “simply wrong.” The president also spoke about protecting a women’s right to choose. March 2, 2022
