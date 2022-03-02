Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine
05:45
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is “moving safely” back to a more normal routine after more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Biden detailed a plan for going forward that includes staying protected with vaccines, preparing for new variants and ending the shutdown of schools and businesses. March 2, 2022
