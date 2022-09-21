IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Biden to U.N.: 'We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon'

01:43

President Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly and discusses nuclear nonproliferation efforts and assured the United States would "not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."Sept. 21, 2022

