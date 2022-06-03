IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden: 'There is a serious huge mental health crisis in this country'

01:05

In his address to the nation on gun violence, President Biden said mental health is at the center of his unity agenda calling for more mental health services for students and teachers, in addition to more privacy protection for children from the harms of social media. June 3, 2022

