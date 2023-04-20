IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes four minutes into a successful first test flight

  • Lawmakers to address cannabis reform on 4/20

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Biden to address administration’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens killed in stampede at Ramadan charity event in Yemen

    02:25

  • Lawmakers express frustration over leaked classified documents

    04:19

  • MLB pitcher sparks debate about who should clean up on flights

    04:10

  • Accused leaker Jack Teixeira to appear in federal court

    02:38

  • Man who allegedly shot Ralph Yarl to be arraigned

    03:58

  • Senate Democrats call for ethics hearing over Justice Thomas’ alleged gifts

    04:31

  • Dominion and Fox News reach $787.5 million settlement in defamation case

    07:17

  • ‘Bad Cinderella’ stars on inspiring others through Broadway

    04:39

  • Hutchinson setting stage as sole GOP presidential hopeful to take aim at Trump

    04:44

  • Moscow court rejects Evan Gershkovich’s espionage detention appeal

    02:46

  • Biden to unveil new policies for affordable child care

    03:40

  • ‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says

    05:32

  • Dominion vs. Fox News defamation trial to get underway

    05:08

  • Missouri community demands justice for teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell

    01:05

  • Lawmakers express concern over access to classified documents after leak

    02:16

  • SpaceX postpones Starship rocket launch due to stuck valve

    02:27

  • Multiple killed, dozens injured in shooting at Alabama birthday party

    02:57

  • Sen. McConnell returns to Capitol Hill after suffering concussion

    03:04

NBC News NOW

Biden to address administration’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis

02:35

President Biden is set to speak at a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate to highlight his administration’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the details. April 20, 2023

  • Lawmakers to address cannabis reform on 4/20

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Biden to address administration’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens killed in stampede at Ramadan charity event in Yemen

    02:25

  • Lawmakers express frustration over leaked classified documents

    04:19

  • MLB pitcher sparks debate about who should clean up on flights

    04:10

  • Accused leaker Jack Teixeira to appear in federal court

    02:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All