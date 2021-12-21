Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide
The CDC says the Covid-19 omicron variant now makes up 73 percent of new cases in the U.S. as President Biden is expected to announce his administration’s strategy to combat the spread of the omicron variant. NBC News’ Erika Edwards and Mike Memoli have the details. Dec. 21, 2021
