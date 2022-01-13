Biden to address Covid surge as U.S. reports more than one million cases per day
The U.S. has recorded more than one million new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the fourth day in row as President Biden is set to address questions about his administration’s response to the omicron variant. NBC News’ Josh Lederman explains what to expect from the president’s remarks.Jan. 13, 2022
