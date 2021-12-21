Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests
President Biden is set to announce that his administration will purchase and distribute 500 million free at home Covid-19 tests along with an additional 20,000 federal testing sites as the omicron variant spreads around the country. NBC News’ Mike Memoli reports. Dec. 21, 2021
Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests
