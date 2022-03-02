Biden to announce U.S. will close air space to Russian aircraft
02:17
President Biden will announce that the United States will close off its air space to Russian aircraft in his State of the Union address. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports from the White House.March 2, 2022
