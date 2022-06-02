IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden to deliver primetime address on gun control

NBC News NOW

Biden to deliver primetime address on gun control

01:31

President Biden is set to deliver a primetime address to call for passing gun control legislation after mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma. NBC's Mike Memoli has details.June 2, 2022

