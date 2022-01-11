Biden to face challenges in push to change Senate filibuster rules
President Joe Biden called for a series of Democratic voting rights bills that would add protections to voting rights. He also endorsed the idea of changing long standing filibuster rules. NBC News' Peter Alexander explains the challenges ahead for Biden. Jan. 11, 2022
