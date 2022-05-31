IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate

03:50

President Biden is set to host K-Pop sensation BTS at the White House today in part to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month and discuss the alarming rise in anti-Asian hate incidents around the country. NBC News’ Mike Memoli has the details. May 31, 2022

