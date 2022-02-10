Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process
Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Breyer’s resignation, President Biden is set to host Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the review process for his nominees. NBC News’ Kristen Welker explains what’s on the agenda for the meeting and whether the president has reached out to any Republican senators.Feb. 10, 2022
Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process
