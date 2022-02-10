IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess

    04:29

  • Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records

    00:34

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump

    04:06

  • Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine

    06:33

  • Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time

    00:23

  • Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns

    00:27

  • Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 

    02:38

  • DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme 

    03:24

  • Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits

    03:00

  • Ohio community surprises 12-year-old Bengals superfan with Super Bowl tickets

    01:45

  • National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records

    00:41

  • Bob Saget's death due to head trauma says authorities

    01:17

  • Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades

    03:56

  • Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting

    05:38

  • Blk & Bold: The first nationally distributed Black-owned coffee company is donating to kids in need

    04:24

  • Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'

    07:18

  • Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid

    03:11

  • DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:41

  • Obama to address House Democratic caucus

    00:43

NBC News NOW

Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

03:59

Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Breyer’s resignation, President Biden is set to host Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the review process for his nominees. NBC News’ Kristen Welker explains what’s on the agenda for the meeting and whether the president has reached out to any Republican senators.Feb. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess

    04:29

  • Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records

    00:34

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump

    04:06

  • Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine

    06:33

  • Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time

    00:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All