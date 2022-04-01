IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel 

    03:58

  • American travels to Ukraine to help animals displaced by the war

    02:13

  • Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana

    04:08

  • American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris

    03:44

  • Buffalo Bills new stadium under fire over cost to New York taxpayers 

    04:36

  • Justice Department charging 12 in gun-running conspiracy to supply Chicago gang

    02:10

  • Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands

    03:18

  • CDC: 55 percent of teens report experiencing emotional abuse during pandemic

    02:37

  • Closing arguments begin in Michigan governor kidnapping trial

    00:13

  • House expected to pass bill on marijuana legalization

    00:48

  • New Disney+ movie 'Better Nate Than Ever' showcases LGBTQ themes

    03:18

  • Good to Know: Skippy peanut butter recall, Google improvements, vending machine burgers

    01:58

  • Dozens injured in protest outside Sri Lankan president's home

    00:21

  • March jobs report: U.S. economy adds 431,000 jobs, unemployment declines to 3.6 percent

    01:19

  • Advocates push for easier access to opioid agonists treatments

    05:33
    Biden to release one million oil barrels a day from U.S. reserves 

    03:12
    Brian Laundrie's parents motion to dismiss Petito's civil lawsuit

    03:10

  • Western Michigan University students help crack 35-year-old cold case

    03:10

  • Wounded warrior launches candy company after cooking videos go viral

    02:55

Biden to release one million oil barrels a day from U.S. reserves 

03:12

President Biden plans to release a million barrels of oil per day from the U.S. reserves for the next six months. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson explains how Americans won't see gas prices drop but they will likely not get any higher due to Biden's reserve release plan. April 1, 2022

