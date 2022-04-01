Biden to release one million oil barrels a day from U.S. reserves
03:12
President Biden plans to release a million barrels of oil per day from the U.S. reserves for the next six months. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson explains how Americans won't see gas prices drop but they will likely not get any higher due to Biden's reserve release plan. April 1, 2022
