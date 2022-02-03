Biden to tout gun crime strategy amid nationwide rise in crime rate
02:47
President Biden is set to travel to New York City where he is expected to lay out his administration's strategy to tackle rising crime rates across the country. NBC News’ Carol Lee explains why the president chose New York address the issue and whether the White House could implement stricter gun laws. Feb. 3, 2022
How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years
03:29
How rising global temperatures could worsen winter snowstorms
04:54
Children under five are the ‘last group missing’ on Covid vaccinations, says BioNTech founder
04:15
Now Playing
Biden to tout gun crime strategy amid nationwide rise in crime rate
02:47
UP NEXT
Justice Department could pursue charges against states involved in fake electors scandal