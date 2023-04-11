IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump attempts to block Pence’s testimony in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Biden traveling to commemorate end of Northern Ireland conflict

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones reinstated by Nashville council

    04:35

  • Police investigate Louisville gunman’s motives

    05:25

  • Biden: ‘I plan on running’ in 2024 presidential election

    00:41

  • Grand jury to convene over fatal shooting of of Jayland Walker

    03:49

  • Taiwan on high alert amid Chinese military drills

    05:49

  • Leaked classified documents detail U.S. spying on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    04:31

  • Texas judge suspends use of FDA-approved abortion pill

    02:18

  • U.S. economy adds 236,000 jobs in March, showing slowdown

    04:44

  • Frankie Grande on the importance of LGBTQ+ representation on screen

    05:09

  • U.S. delegates travel to Taiwan despite tensions with China

    03:37

  • White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    04:12

  • Justice Thomas accepted trips from GOP donor, report says

    03:23

  • Putin berates incoming U.S. ambassador over war in Ukraine

    02:05

  • China condemns McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwanese president

    05:08

  • Trump prepares for legal battles amid presidential campaign

    04:27

  • Former Vice President Pence to testify in Jan. 6 investigation

    04:26

  • How one couple navigated their Manhattan courthouse wedding amid Trump’s arraignment

    04:06

  • Janet Protasiewicz’s win gives liberals majority on Wisconsin Supreme Court

    03:51

NBC News NOW

Biden traveling to commemorate end of Northern Ireland conflict

03:40

President Biden is heading to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that brought an end to decades of violence between mostly Catholic nationalists and largely Protestant unionists. NBC News’ Mike Memoli reports from Belfast, Northern Ireland.April 11, 2023

  • Trump attempts to block Pence’s testimony in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Biden traveling to commemorate end of Northern Ireland conflict

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones reinstated by Nashville council

    04:35

  • Police investigate Louisville gunman’s motives

    05:25

  • Biden: ‘I plan on running’ in 2024 presidential election

    00:41

  • Grand jury to convene over fatal shooting of of Jayland Walker

    03:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All