IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden on codifying Roe in House: 'I don’t think we’re going to make it'

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Biden after Xi meeting: U.S., China should work together to ‘solve global challenges’

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Three dead, two injured in shooting at University of Virginia

    03:32

  • Inside the start of the Afghan war

    11:17

  • Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race

    01:03

  • Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race

    01:32

  • Hurricane Nicole reiterates Florida's home insurance hardship

    03:15

  • Key Arizona races still too early to call

    03:55

  • Some U.S. colleges to offer abortion pills

    03:29

  • Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses mental health

    04:38

  • LA mayoral race: City is ‘wrestling’ with its Democratic identity

    04:46

  • Democrats hold on in competitive New England House races

    06:21

  • American Vets: Beyond the Battlefield

    28:22

  • Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results

    02:39

  • ‘The Trump burden is real,' fmr. Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) says

    07:35

  • ‘Every vote counts:’ Laxalt narrowly leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race

    03:36

  • ‘Things are messy inside the Republican party right now,’ Chuck Todd says

    07:02

  • Group honors thousands of unclaimed U.S. soldiers on Veteran's Day

    03:58

  • Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comedian, dies at 76

    00:21

  • Pregnant minors face barriers to abortion care post-Roe

    02:36

NBC News NOW

Biden after Xi meeting: U.S., China should work together to ‘solve global challenges’

02:43

During remarks after a meeting with Chinese President Xi ahead of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Biden said the U.S. is not looking for conflict and will manage competition with China “responsibly” by maintaining “open and candid” lines of communication. Biden went on to say that the U.S. and China should be able to work together to “solve global challenges.”Nov. 14, 2022

  • Biden on codifying Roe in House: 'I don’t think we’re going to make it'

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Biden after Xi meeting: U.S., China should work together to ‘solve global challenges’

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Three dead, two injured in shooting at University of Virginia

    03:32

  • Inside the start of the Afghan war

    11:17

  • Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race

    01:03

  • Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All