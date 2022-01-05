Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge
07:35
An NBC News tally shows that the U.S. has surpassed 57 million Covid-19 cases as health experts are warning that the full extent of this wave of the virus could get worse. NBC News’ Sam Brock and Monica Alba break down what parts of the country are most impacted by the latest surge and how the White House is responding to the dramatic rise in cases across the country. Jan. 5, 2022
Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge
