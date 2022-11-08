IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden: Voters have a choice between ‘different visions of America’

NBC News NOW

Biden: Voters have a choice between ‘different visions of America’

05:02

President Biden campaigned in Maryland on Monday night, warning voters that the direction of the country and the future of democracy were on the midterm ballot ahead of election day. NBC News’ Mike Memoli and Julie Tsirkin break down how the president’s message is impacting voters and what the White House’s approval ratings could say about voters’ state of mind. Nov. 8, 2022

