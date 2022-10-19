IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How Biden’s pledge to codify Roe v. Wade could Democratic motivate voters

    05:27
NBC News NOW

How Biden’s pledge to codify Roe v. Wade could Democratic motivate voters

05:27

With just weeks until the critical November midterms, early voting is underway in more than a dozen states across the country as President Biden attempts to make abortion rights a main focus of the campaign, pledging to codify Roe v. Wade in January if Democrats control the House and Senate. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down whether voters think the president should be focusing Oct. 19, 2022

    How Biden’s pledge to codify Roe v. Wade could Democratic motivate voters

    05:27
