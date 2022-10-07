IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September

    03:19

  • Elon Musk given three weeks to close on $44 billion deal to buy Twitter

    03:25

  • Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms

    04:08
    Biden warns risk of 'nuclear Armageddon' is highest since Cuban missile crisis

    03:02
    Capitol police officer resigns after wearing MAGA hat during Jan. 6 riot

    01:12

  • Children among dozens killed in knife attack on day care center in Thailand

    02:52

  • Oath Keepers militia group members charged with seditious conspiracy back in court

    02:43

  • How plant-based restaurant Slutty Vegan is challenging ‘traditional vegan food’

    03:40

  • Sexual abuse trial against Kevin Spacey to begin in New York

    03:36

  • Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set

    03:26

  • Rescue operations underway after deadly Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

    04:05

  • What OPEC alliance’s oil production cuts could mean for consumers

    04:12

  • Gen Z students open up about feeling anxiety towards the future

    03:21

  • Nagin Cox reflects on her journey to the top NASA’s jet propulsion lab

    07:23

  • Why Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

    03:55

  • What Twitter could look like under Elon Musk's ownership

    04:14

  • NASA to launch first female led SpaceX mission to International Space Station

    06:54

  • Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage, meet with Florida Governor DeSantis

    07:03

  • ‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge

    03:48

  • Ukraine regains territory from Russian forces in Kherson region

    02:53

NBC News NOW

Biden warns risk of 'nuclear Armageddon' is highest since Cuban missile crisis

03:02

President Biden is warning of a “nuclear Armageddon” after Russian Presdient Vladimir Putin indicated that his plans for escalation in Ukraine may not be limited to mobilizing more troops. NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down whether the White House believes a nuclear threat is imminent and how the Biden administration can continue to support Ukraine while addressing nuclear concerns. Oct. 7, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

