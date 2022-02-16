IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Families of Sandy Hook victims reach landmark settlement with gun maker Remington

    04:46

  • San Francisco recalls three school board members over Covid response

    04:39
    Biden warns Russian invasion still possible despite drawback of troops from Ukrainian border

    05:36
    Former Honduras president arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in U.S.

    01:49

  • Santa Fe Mayor addresses city’s climate change issues

    06:13

  • Louisville mayoral candidate survives targeted shooting

    03:13

  • U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports due to organized crime

    03:28

  • Airport reunites young boy with lost teddy bear through viral campaign

    01:58

  • NYC group works to keep people safe on public transit

    04:53

  • Prosecution argues race played key role in death of Ahmaud Arbery during killer’s federal trial 

    01:49

  • Full speech: Biden gives update on rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine

    10:51

  • Biden speaks directly to Russian citizens: ‘You are not our enemy’

    02:12

  • Biden: Diplomacy 'best way forward' for Russia and Ukraine

    01:53

  • Jury rules against Sarah Palin in defamation case against The New York Times

    03:16

  • Ukrainians could have been paid to participate in anti-American protests

    02:40

  • Special counsel says tech executive used White House computers to look for dirt on Trump

    01:53

  • Researchers say woman possibly cured of HIV

    01:57

  • Wisconsin Republicans look to weaponize critical race theory in governor's race

    01:28

  • Prince Andrew reaches settlement in lawsuit with Epstein victim

    02:15

  • Gunmaker Remington reaches settlement agreement with families of Sandy Hook victims

    02:25

Biden warns Russian invasion still possible despite drawback of troops from Ukrainian border

05:36

Despite Russia saying it is moving some of its troops away from the Ukrainian border, President Biden warned that an invasion is still a major risk in an address yesterday. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin and Shannon Pettypiece explains how Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is reacting to the drawback of Russian troops and why President Biden says the risk of an invasion is still high.  Feb. 16, 2022

