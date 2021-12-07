Biden warns Putin of ‘very real costs’ if Russia takes military action in Ukraine
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for two hours as tensions continue to grown in Ukraine. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden was “straightforward” with Putin and told him if Russia further invades Ukraine, the U.S. and its European allies will respond with strong economic measures. Dec. 7, 2021
