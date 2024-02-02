IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Breakthrough on tougher immigration laws, a fiery plane crash in a Florida mobile home park, and it's so cold even Alaska can't handle it

    Biden will attend dignified transfer for U.S. service members killed in Jordan

    Biden discusses abortion rights on anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

  • Biden administration cancels additional $5 billion in student debt

  • Dispute over federal access to Texas border deepens

  • Biden to meet with Congressional leaders over border and national security funding

  • Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized

  • Biden has ‘complete confidence’ in Defense Secretary despite secret hospitalization

  • Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban

  • White House addresses Iowa high school shooting

  • See inside the White House's transformation for Christmas

  • Bidens make holiday visit to patients at Children's National Hospital

  • White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps

  • Poll shows Biden losing support among young voters ahead of 2024 election

  • Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

  • House votes to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry amid GOP investigation into family finances

  • House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden

  • Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

  • Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

  • 'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence

  • Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations

Biden will attend dignified transfer for U.S. service members killed in Jordan

President Joe Biden will attend the dignified transfer of the three American soldiers killed in a drone strike in Jordan. NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist reports on what to expect from the president's visit.Feb. 2, 2024

