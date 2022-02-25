Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Biden is set to speak with members of all 30 NATO member nations this morning as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. The NATO leaders intend to send a message of unity to Russian President Putin that they condemn his actions and will protect the NATO nations that flank Ukraine and Russia.Feb. 25, 2022

