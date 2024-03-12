IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden wins Georgia primary election clinching Democratic nomination
March 12, 202408:22
    Biden wins Georgia primary election clinching Democratic nomination

Biden wins Georgia primary election clinching Democratic nomination

NBC News projects President Biden has won the Georgia Democratic primary landing him the Democratic nomination for the presidency. NBC News' Mike Memoli talks about that this means for the election and the Democratic Party. March 12, 2024

