Big tech critic Meredith Whittaker becomes president of Signal

One of Silicon Valley’s most outspoken critics Meredith Whittaker, who lead walkout protests at Google, is now the president of the fully encrypted messaging app Signal. NBC News’ Jake Ward sat down with Whittaker in an exclusive interview to discuss why she left Google and decided to take the reins of another large tech company. Oct. 4, 2022

