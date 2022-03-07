Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Gov. DeSantis says 'Don't Say Gay' bill was 'misrepresented' in the media

    00:19

  • Secy. Blinken says talks of banning Russian oil 'very actively' disscused within administration

    01:37

  • Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial

    02:00

  • Secy. Blinken says U.S. has credible evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine

    03:52

  • Conflict in Ukraine pushes oil prices over $130 per barrel

    01:41

  • 'I still feel pain': Couple shares impressions from the ground in Ukraine, leaving Kyiv

    04:24

  • Photojournalist describes seeing Russia invasion unfold through camera roll

    07:01

  • Ukrainian refugees find solace in neighboring European countries

    02:35

  • Indiana teacher faces battery charges after video shows him slapping student

    02:33

  • Biden grants Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians already in U.S.

    04:34

  • Owner of TikTok famous cat 'Pot Roast' being harassed by fans

    00:23

  • Family searching for answers in death of New Orleans college student

    03:01

  • Powerful moments nine days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:44

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

    03:53

  • U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent

    03:26

  • How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country

    05:32

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’

    05:10

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

    03:36

  • More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.

    04:06

NBC News NOW

Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case

02:34

The Supreme Court has declined to review the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, keeping a decision made by Pennsylvania's court to vacate his sentence and free him from prison. NBC's Pete Williams has details.March 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Florida Gov. DeSantis says 'Don't Say Gay' bill was 'misrepresented' in the media

    00:19

  • Secy. Blinken says talks of banning Russian oil 'very actively' disscused within administration

    01:37

  • Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial

    02:00

  • Secy. Blinken says U.S. has credible evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine

    03:52

  • Conflict in Ukraine pushes oil prices over $130 per barrel

    01:41

  • 'I still feel pain': Couple shares impressions from the ground in Ukraine, leaving Kyiv

    04:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All