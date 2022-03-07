Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case
02:34
The Supreme Court has declined to review the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, keeping a decision made by Pennsylvania's court to vacate his sentence and free him from prison. NBC's Pete Williams has details.March 7, 2022
