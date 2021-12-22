Billionaire resigns from Mormon church

Jeff Green, a tech marketing billionaire, resigned from the Mormon church after saying he believes the church has hindered global progress in women's rights, civil rights, and LGBTQ issues.Dec. 22, 2021
