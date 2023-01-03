Bills fans hold prayer service as Damar Hamlin remains in ICU

Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field03:59
- Now Playing
Bills fans hold prayer service as Damar Hamlin remains in ICU06:28
- UP NEXT
What caused Damar Hamlin to collapse on NFL field?03:00
‘We are saying goodbye to a genius’: Funeral crowds line streets to honor ‘King’ Pelé01:31
Fans light candles, offer prayers for Damar Hamlin's recovery00:48
Thousands pay respect to soccer legend Pelé during public wake00:48
Bills player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse02:33
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player aids in helicopter crash rescue02:31
Fans in Brazil mourn the death of soccer legend Pelé01:54
Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan02:50
Watch: Commanders coach has sweet Pro Bowl surprise01:36
Video shows moment Argentina soccer fans jump onto team bus01:28
Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations01:04
Get a first-hand look at Argentina's World Cup parade03:02
Argentina's World Cup winners return home to huge crowds00:31
Argentina celebrates historic World Cup win01:57
Watch: Huge crowds in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's World Cup win01:00
Argentina celebrates World Cup victory00:55
FIFA chief comments on World Cup workers' deaths, human rights criticisms01:48
IOC delays picking 2030 Winter Games host city due to climate concerns04:11
Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field03:59
- Now Playing
Bills fans hold prayer service as Damar Hamlin remains in ICU06:28
- UP NEXT
What caused Damar Hamlin to collapse on NFL field?03:00
‘We are saying goodbye to a genius’: Funeral crowds line streets to honor ‘King’ Pelé01:31
Fans light candles, offer prayers for Damar Hamlin's recovery00:48
Thousands pay respect to soccer legend Pelé during public wake00:48
Play All