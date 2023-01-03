IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field

    Bills fans hold prayer service as Damar Hamlin remains in ICU

    What caused Damar Hamlin to collapse on NFL field?

  • ‘We are saying goodbye to a genius’: Funeral crowds line streets to honor ‘King’ Pelé

  • Fans light candles, offer prayers for Damar Hamlin's recovery

  • Thousands pay respect to soccer legend Pelé during public wake

  • Bills player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers player aids in helicopter crash rescue

  • Fans in Brazil mourn the death of soccer legend Pelé

  • Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan

  • Watch: Commanders coach has sweet Pro Bowl surprise

  • Video shows moment Argentina soccer fans jump onto team bus

  • Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations

  • Get a first-hand look at Argentina's World Cup parade

  • Argentina's World Cup winners return home to huge crowds

  • Argentina celebrates historic World Cup win

  • Watch: Huge crowds in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's World Cup win

  • Argentina celebrates World Cup victory

  • FIFA chief comments on World Cup workers' deaths, human rights criticisms

  • IOC delays picking 2030 Winter Games host city due to climate concerns

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during a Monday Night Football game. NBC News’ Sam Brock has the latest including how the Buffalo community and people across the U.S. are supporting Hamlin through donations and prayer services. Jan. 3, 2023

