America's first biometric gun uses facial and fingerprint technology
March 21, 202403:04
A Colorado start up company is preparing to ship out the first biometric smart gun to hit the market in the U.S. The gun uses facial recognition and fingerprint technology to unlock the gun to people who are authorized to use it. March 21, 2024

