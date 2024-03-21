America's first biometric gun uses facial and fingerprint technology

- Now Playing
America's first biometric gun uses facial and fingerprint technology03:04
- UP NEXT
Idaho police capture escaped inmate and suspected accomplice in manhunt03:05
NBC News investigates claims that terror groups fund pro-Palestinian protests in U.S.04:21
Fitness guru Richard Simmons opens up about skin cancer diagnosis01:29
What's driving the surge in pedestrian deaths on roadways across the U.S.04:46
Breaking down the effects of remote learning on students during Covid03:00
'This is critical': Caitlyn Jenner supports N.Y. county's ban on trans women in sports03:23
How political instability, interventions and natural disasters led to crisis in Haiti03:55
Study suggests intermittent fasting nearly doubles risk of death from heart disease03:32
Supreme Court extends stay on consequential Texas immigration law04:04
Popular diabetes and weight loss drugs often hard to get for people who need them03:16
Enhanced games aims to let athletes compete without drug testing penalties05:14
A look into Putin's nearly 30 year reign over Russia05:43
Michigan’s Arab and Muslim community frustrated Biden did not plan meeting02:05
How Robert F. Kennedy Jr is trying to make his way to the White House03:57
'Elon Musk is mad at me': Don Lemon says Musk cancelled his show before debut02:47
Experts warn of the impact when private-equity firms buy companies that serve children with autism05:17
Uvalde police chief announces resignation after report on elementary school shooting00:50
RFK Jr. considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura for vice president02:35
Biden slams Trump for floating cuts to Social Security, Medicare06:33
- Now Playing
America's first biometric gun uses facial and fingerprint technology03:04
- UP NEXT
Idaho police capture escaped inmate and suspected accomplice in manhunt03:05
NBC News investigates claims that terror groups fund pro-Palestinian protests in U.S.04:21
Fitness guru Richard Simmons opens up about skin cancer diagnosis01:29
What's driving the surge in pedestrian deaths on roadways across the U.S.04:46
Breaking down the effects of remote learning on students during Covid03:00
Play All