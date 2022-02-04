BioNTech co-founders give rare look into creation of Covid-19 vaccine
05:18
NBC News’ foreign correspondent Molly Hunter meets the co-founders of BioNTech in a rare sit-down interview at their headquarters in Germany. They give a rare look into the creation of the first FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccine.Feb. 4, 2022
