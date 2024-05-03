IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature
May 3, 202403:23
Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature

03:23

A bipartisan bill waiting for President Biden's signature outlines new steps to monitor the online exploitation of children. The Report Act helps strengthen the national tip line that deals with reports of online wrongdoing against kids. May 3, 2024

