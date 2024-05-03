Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature

- Now Playing
Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature03:23
- UP NEXT
Silicon Valley investors push ahead with plan to build new city in California03:25
Police youth program faces nearly 200 allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct05:28
Fiery crash shuts down part of major East Coast highway for extended period02:33
Protests breaking out on campuses echo historic unrest and division02:03
Britney Spears sparks mental health concerns after ambulance responds to L.A. hotel03:29
Doctors warn against viral tanning trends like pills and nasal sprays04:34
Arizona Senate passes repeal of Civil War-era abortion ban03:03
Israel rejects idea of Palestinian sovereignty as world leaders push two-state solution04:08
How scientists are trying to save world’s last northern White Rhinos from extinction through IVF03:29
3 officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina02:19
CDC: Three women likely infected with HIV while getting 'vampire facial' at unlicensed spa03:34
Police arrest owner of warehouse that exploded at airport with one-way ticket04:06
Increased threat of Colorado wildfires sparks demand for new tech solutions04:12
New exhibit in New York re-creates Israeli music festival attacked on October 705:43
Ohio police release video of suspect saying 'I can't breathe' before dying04:56
FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk02:36
Flint, Michigan residents still fighting for safe water 10 years after crisis05:22
Arizona state House votes to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban04:06
- Now Playing
Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature03:23
- UP NEXT
Silicon Valley investors push ahead with plan to build new city in California03:25
Police youth program faces nearly 200 allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct05:28
Fiery crash shuts down part of major East Coast highway for extended period02:33
Protests breaking out on campuses echo historic unrest and division02:03
Britney Spears sparks mental health concerns after ambulance responds to L.A. hotel03:29
Play All