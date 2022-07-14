IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Black Americans are more affected by crypto crisis than white Americans

02:56

Cryptocurrency is now at the center of the racial wealth gap debate with Black investors more likely to invest in crypto, the recent crash is draining more wealth from Black Americans than White Americans. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on how evidence shows crypto is a bad deal for investors of color while others insist it's the path to financial freedom. July 14, 2022

