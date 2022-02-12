IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Black delivery driver allegedly chased, shot at by white father and son

03:13

D'Monterrio Gibson alleges father and son duo Gregory and Brandon Case chased and shot at him while he was working. The pair were arrested and charged in the incident. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson has the latest.Feb. 12, 2022

